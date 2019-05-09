Reds' Derek Dietrich: Keeps hitting
Dietrich went 1-for-2 with a walk and two-run home run Thursday against the Athletics.
Dietrich took Chris Bassitt deep in the first inning to record his 10th home run of the season. His .430 career slugging percentage suggests Dietrich won't be able to keep hitting across the remainder of the season, but his performance hasn't slowed of late as he now has five home runs across his last six starts. The Reds infield has recently gotten even more crowded with the callup of Josh VanMeter, but so long as he continues to perform, the Reds will be forced to find a way to get Dietrich's bat in the lineup at least somewhat regularly.
