Major League Baseball announced a 50-game suspension for Dietrich on Friday after he tested positive for DMPA, a banned stimulant, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The 33-year-old signed with the Yankees on a minor-league deal in April and has a .244/.308/.402 slash line at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre. The Railriders will finish up their season in late September, so Dietrich is poised to miss the rest of the campaign.