Dietrich agreed to return to the Yankees on Monday and will head to the team's alternate training site, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Dietrich was let go by the Yankees on Saturday once it became clear he wasn't going to win a roster spot, but he'll wind up back with the organization as a minor leaguer. He could fill a depth role at the corner positions and at second base but won't necessarily be the first player called upon in the event of an injury as he isn't on the 40-man roster.