Dietrich agreed to a minor-league contract with the Yankees earlier this month, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.
The Yankees have yet to officially announce Dietrich's signing or assign him to an affiliate, but he'll presumably be ticketed for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre once he finishes a ramp-up program at extended spring training in Tampa. The 32-year-old second baseman previously spent time in the Yankees organization last spring, but he didn't see any action at the big-league level before he was granted his release last March. He later caught on with the Nationals but was unable to earn a promotion to the big club before being cut loose in September.