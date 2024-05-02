Cruz (1-2) took the loss against the Padres on Wednesday. He allowed four runs on three hits and a walk while striking out one over a third of an inning.

Cruz entered to start the seventh inning of a 2-2 game but surrendered two singles and a walk before Jake Cronenworth belted a grand slam. The right-hander faced one more batter, striking out Manny Machado, before departing. Other than Wednesday's effort and another in which he walked three batters, Cruz has pitched well over 13 outings. He entered Wednesday with a 1.59 ERA with 21 strikeouts over 11.1 innings.