Galvis has a sore shoulder and won't play in spring training games for a few days, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Manager David Bell said the veteran infielder has been checked out and the shoulder checked out fine, so "he's just a few days behind" entering spring ball. Galvis has still been participating in batting practice and fielding drills, minus any long-distance throws. Kyle Farmer and Alex Blandino will see increased work at shortstop for the Reds, in the meantime.