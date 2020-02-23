Reds' Freddy Galvis: Dealing with sore shoulder
Galvis has a sore shoulder and won't play in spring training games for a few days, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Manager David Bell said the veteran infielder has been checked out and the shoulder checked out fine, so "he's just a few days behind" entering spring ball. Galvis has still been participating in batting practice and fielding drills, minus any long-distance throws. Kyle Farmer and Alex Blandino will see increased work at shortstop for the Reds, in the meantime.
