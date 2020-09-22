site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Reds' Freddy Galvis: Not in lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Galvis will sit Tuesday against the Brewers.
Galvis looked to be potentially reclaiming the starting shortstop role, getting the nod in both of the last two games. He'll sit in this one, with Kyle Farmer starting in his place.
