Reds' Freddy Galvis: On bench for Game 1
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Galvis is not in Wednesday's Game 1 lineup against Atlanta.
Kyle Farmer, who is a career .291/.336/.425 hitter against lefties, will start at shortstop and bat eighth with Max Fried on the hill for Atlanta. Galvis could be used as a defensive replacement.
