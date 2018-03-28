Reds' Homer Bailey: Thursday's scheduled start postponed

The Reds' Opening Day contest against the Nationals has been postponed due to inclement weather, pushing Bailey's start to Friday.

Since the series already had a built-in off day scheduled for Friday, this postponement doesn't change a whole lot in the immediate plans of the team's starting staff, though the Reds will now have to find a fifth starter prior to Tuesday's matchup with the Cubs. For Friday's game, Bailey will face off against the two-time defending National League Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer.