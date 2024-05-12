Fraley went 3-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Giants.

Fraley was the only Cincinnati hitter with multiple hits in the contest. He had gone 14 games without a multi-hit effort, batting a paltry .132 (5-for-38) in that span. That stretch put a significant damper on the outfielder's solid start to the year, but he's still slashing .304/.368/.392 with six steals, one home run, five RBI and 16 runs scored over 87 plate appearances. Fraley sat out a couple of games versus right-handed pitchers early in May, but it appears that was temporary as he has resumed a strong-side platoon role between right field and designated hitter.