X-rays on Fraley's right hand came back negative Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Fraley is reportedly dealing with swelling after taking a pitch off his hand during the first inning of Tuesday's contest, but he seems to have avoided a serious injury. The Reds will re-evaluate his hand Wednesday, but it's likely the 28-year-old outfielder sits out a game or two in order to recover.