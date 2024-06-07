site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: reds-jake-fraley-on-bench-friday-923139 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Reds' Jake Fraley: On bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Fraley is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs.
Fraley will dodge a matchup with lefty Justin Steele on Friday. Jonathan India will DH and Santiago Espinal will play second base.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read