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Rays' Jake Fraley: Sent to 60-day IL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Rays transferred Fraley (hernia) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Freddy Peralta, whom the Rays acquired in a deal with the Mets. Fraley had already been on the shelf since May 17 while recovering from hernia surgery, so his move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline to rejoin the big club. The outfielder was pulled off a rehab assignment in early July after experiencing some discomfort in his groin area, and it's unclear when he might be ready to return to action in the minors.

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