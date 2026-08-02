Rays' Jake Fraley: Sent to 60-day IL

The Rays transferred Fraley (hernia) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Freddy Peralta, whom the Rays acquired in a deal with the Mets. Fraley had already been on the shelf since May 17 while recovering from hernia surgery, so his move to the 60-day IL won't affect his timeline to rejoin the big club. The outfielder was pulled off a rehab assignment in early July after experiencing some discomfort in his groin area, and it's unclear when he might be ready to return to action in the minors.