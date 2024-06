Fraley went 2-for-4 with a double and a stolen base in Friday's 6-5 win over the Brewers.

Fraley has been helpful for fantasy teams with 11 steals in 53 games, and he's hit safely in 13 of his last 14 starts, going 17-for-50 (.340). Where he's not been helpful is in the area of run-producing. Fraley has just nine RBI and a .084 ISO through 156 at-bats.