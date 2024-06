Fraley went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Cubs.

Fraley's double triggered a four-run second inning, putting the Reds on a path to win. He's hit in seven straight games, going 10-for-26 (.385) with two steals, two doubles, one RBI and three runs scored during the streak. While many of his teammates have slumped early in the season -- the Reds' .220 average ranks 29th in MLB -- Fraley leads the club at .295.