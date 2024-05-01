Fraley is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

For the second straight day, Fraley finds himself on the bench with a right-handed pitcher (Joe Musgrove) on the hill. The Reds haven't indicated that Fraley is nursing an injury, but the outfielder has thus far struggled to bounce back since returning to the lineup after a week-long absence due to an illness. In his first three games back in action, Fraley went 0-for-11 with five strikeouts. If Fraley is unable to show improvement in his subsequent starting opportunities, he could fade into more of a part-time role for Cincinnati.