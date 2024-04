Fraley (illness) was available off the bench Friday but did not enter a 2-1 loss to Texas, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Fraley returned to the team but was not in the starting lineup against a right-hander, against whom the lefty-hitter typically starts. "He's back," manager David Bell said. "I wanted him to go through a full day of work today and not start him." Bell added that Fraley will be available start Saturday, when the Reds face right-hander Michael Lorenzen.