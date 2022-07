Solomon was called up from Triple-A Louisville to serve as the Reds' 27th man for Thursday's doubleheader, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Solomon was elevated to the big leagues to operate as the 27th man on the active roster for the doubleheader against the Pirates on Thursday. The reliever has produced a 12.27 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 7.1 frames in the majors this season. He'll likely return to Triple-A following Thursday's contests.