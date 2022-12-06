Solomon signed a minor-league contract with Cincinnati on Monday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Solomon spent the majority of the 2022 campaign with Triple-A Louisville, where he accrued an 8.93 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with a 44:20 K:BB across 41 relief appearances. He also pitched in nine games for the big-league club, allowing 10 runs on eight hits and five walks while fanning nine across 8.1 frames. Solomon will have an opportunity to earn a spot in the bullpen during spring training.