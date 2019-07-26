Graterol (concussion) was placed on the 7-day injured list Friday.

Graterol is dealing with a concussion after taking a foul ball off his mask during Wednesday's game against the Brewers. Tucker Barnhart (oblique) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding move and should see the majority of time behind the dish for Cincinnati with Graterol, Curt Casali (knee) and Kyle Farmer (concussion) all on the shelf.

More News
Our Latest Stories