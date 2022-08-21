The Diamondbacks released Graterol from his minor-league contract Aug. 1.
The 33-year-old backstop slashed .255/.299/.358 with two home runs and three stolen bases across 147 plate appearances at Reno before being cut loose. Graterol may be running out of time to catch on with another organization before the end of the 2022 campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Juan Graterol: Sent to minors camp•
-
Blue Jays' Juan Graterol: Shipped to Blue Jays•
-
Angels' Juan Graterol: Headed to minor-league camp•
-
Angels' Juan Graterol: Signs minor-league deal with Angels•
-
Twins' Juan Graterol: Added to 60-man player pool•
-
Twins' Juan Graterol: Inks minor-league deal•