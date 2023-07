Dunn (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

It appears to be the first time he's thrown from the bump since he went down with soreness in the subscapularis muscle in his right rotator cuff back in spring training. The goal is for Dunn to face hitters on Aug. 8 and begin a rehab assignment by Aug. 19. If all goes well, he could rejoin the Reds sometime in September.