Mella has been sent to Triple-A Louisville, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Mella earned a September call-up to the Reds last season, allowing three runs in four innings. He spent the bulk of the year at Double-A Pensacola, where he recorded a 4.30 ERA in 134 innings. With a solid showing at Louisville, the 24-year-old righty could be in line for another call-up later this season.