The Diamondbacks outrighted Mella to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Mella will remain in the organization after he went unclaimed off waivers following his designation for assignment Friday. The 27-year-old has seen big-league action in each of the past four seasons, accruing a career 5.67 ERA over 19 relief appearances.
