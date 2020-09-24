site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Keury Mella: Snags second win
By
RotoWire Staff
Mella (2-0) tossed a scoreless sixth inning to become the pitcher of record during the Diamondbacks' 3-2 Wednesday night win over the Rangers.
Arizona's offense exploded for six runs in the bottom of the frame to give Mella the win. The 27-year-old has a 2.00 ERA through 10 appearances in 2020.
