Mella had his contract selected by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old was designated for assignment at the start of spring training but remained in the organization, and he'll rejoin the major-league roster Tuesday. Mella gave up two runs with a 10:3 K:BB over 10 innings for Arizona in 2020, and he has a 3.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB across 18.2 innings at Triple-A Reno this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Keury Mella: Stays in Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Keury Mella: DFA'd by Diamondbacks•
-
Diamondbacks' Keury Mella: Snags second win•
-
Diamondbacks' Keury Mella: Joins active roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Keury Mella: Part of 60-man pool•
-
Diamondbacks' Keury Mella: Signs minors deal with Arizona•