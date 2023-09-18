Reds manager David Bell said McLain (oblique) could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list as soon as next Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Per MLB.com, McLain is expected to resume taking batting practice Monday, and if all goes well while he spends the upcoming week gradually ramping up the intensity of his baseball activities, he could get the green light to rejoin the Reds for the final week of the regular season. While McLain has been on the shelf since Aug. 28 with a right oblique strain, fellow rookie Noelvi Marte has been able to pick up more work on the left side of the infield.