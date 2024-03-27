Reds president of baseball operations Nick Krall said McLain underwent surgery Tuesday to repair cartilage damage and the labrum in his left shoulder, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Krall said that while the team hopes to get McLain back at some point this season, the timetable for this type of surgery has a wide range of possibilities. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues that had stashed McLain with the hope of a quick return from the injured list probably shouldn't be counting on him contributing again until 2025 and are likely better off using his roster spot elsewhere. With McLain out indefinitely, Jonathan India is poised to be Cincinnati's everyday second baseman.