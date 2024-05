McLain (shoulder) is about a week away from a follow-up appointment that will give the Reds a better idea on his timetable, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

If all goes well with his exam, McLain could start working out at the Reds' spring training facility in Arizona. He doesn't have an official return date yet. "It's still way too early to determine a time when he would get back to us, but the goal would still be early August ideally," manager David Bell said.