Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that McLain (shoulder) has started swinging a bat and is hoping to begin a rehab assignment Aug. 12, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Certainly, McLain will need to check off numerous boxes before he's cleared for game action, but he's trending well in his recovery from left shoulder surgery, which he had in late March. Given the long layoff, McLain will need an extended rehab assignment before returning from the 60-day injured list, possibly in late August or early September.