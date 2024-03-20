Reds manager David Bell said Wednesday that McLain is heading for a second opinion on his shoulder and won't be ready for the start of the regular season next week, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bell said earlier Wednesday that it's possible McLain will require surgery, so it's not a major surprise the young infielder will be sidelined for Opening Day. The 24-year-old was scratched from Monday's lineup due to left shoulder soreness, and the specifics of his injury beyond that remain unclear. A return timeline should come into focus once McLain receives the secondary evaluation, but at this point he should be expected to be sidelined for at least the next few weeks.