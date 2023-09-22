Manager David Bell said McLain (oblique) remains on track to be activated from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

McLain resumed taking batting practice earlier this week and is nearing the end of his recovery from the right oblique strain that has kept him on the shelf since late August. The 24-year-old infielder had delivered an impressive .290/.357/.507 slash line with 16 homers and 14 steals across his first 89 major-league games prior to suffering the injury.