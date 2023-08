McLain went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs.

McLain swiped his ninth base of the season in the third inning but was stranded there, as the Reds went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position. The infielder has a combined 19 steals between Triple-A Louisville and the majors in 2023. He also struck out twice, raising his count to 15 over the last 34 plate appearances (44.1 K%).