McLain (oblique) has begun rehab work at the Reds' spring training complex in Arizona, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

McLain wound up missing the final month-plus of the season with an oblique injury, which he aggravated in late September. He's on the mend now, though, and should be healed up well ahead of spring training. McLain is in line to hold down a starting spot in the Reds' infield in 2024, with the position yet to be determined.