Beltre is rehabbing an undisclosed injury in extended spring training, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.

A tooled up outfielder who has always been old for his full-season assignments, Beltre may never amount to much, but his plus speed and potential to develop above-average power will keep him on the radar for now. Once healthy, he should be assigned to Double-A for his age-23/24 season.

