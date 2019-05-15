Beltre has gone 2-for-21 (.095 average) with a triple, an RBI, two walks and eight strikeouts in his first nine games with Double-A Chattanooga.

Beltre missed all of April with an undisclosed injury, and it seems he's still working to get his timing back at the plate. The outfielder put together a great run at Low-A last year to earn a promotion to High-A Daytona in June, and while the numbers took a slight hit after the jump in levels, he was still 24 percent better than the average Florida State League hitter during his time with Daytona. Beltre's not a high-end prospect, but his patience and speed may be enough for him to carve out a big-league role in time.