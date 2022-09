Northcut was traded from the Red Sox to the Reds on Wednesday to complete the Aug. 1 trade involving Tommy Pham.

Northcut has spent time with the High-A and Double-A clubs this year, and he slashed .216/.274/.489 with 30 home runs, 73 RBI, 55 runs and a stolen base. The 23-year-old will have a chance to make an impact in the Reds' farm system during the 2023 campaign.