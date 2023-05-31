Reds manager David Bell told reporters after Tuesday's win over the Red Sox that Senzel (knee) should return to the lineup against Boston on Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Senzel was scratched late from Tuesday's lineup against Boston with right knee soreness, but it appears it was just a precautionary measure. Fantasy GMs will want to make sure that the infielder is back in the lineup against the Red Sox come Wednesday, but it does appear that he's avoided a significant injury.