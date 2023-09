Senzel went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Mets.

Senzel has seen an uptick in plate appearances of late, as Reds manager David Bell gets him into contests whenever a lefty is throwing -- be that a starter or reliever. He's started four of the last six and entered as a pinch hitter in the two games he did not start. The infielder/outfielder has responded well to the increased usage, posting a .391/.391/.696 slash line with two home runs over the last eight games.