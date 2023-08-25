Senzel went 1-for-2 with a solo home run Thursday in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

Senzel was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Thursday afternoon and provided an impact in his first game back in the majors, tying the score 1-1 with his eighth-inning solo shot. That at-bat came as a pinch hitter for Nick Martini, who started the game at DH. Senzel appears unlikely to play on an everyday basis, though he could force his way into the lineup if he's able to build upon Thursday's effort and turn around what has been a mostly forgettable campaign with the bat thus far.