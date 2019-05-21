Ervin will start in right field and bat cleanup Tuesday against the Dodgers.

Ervin will assume Yasiel Puig's usual spot in the field and batting order while Puig tends to a sprained shoulder. The Reds are labeling Puig as day-to-day for the time being, but if he requires a trip to the injured list, Ervin could claim at least a short-side platoon role in the Cincinnati outfield.