Ervin was claimed off waivers by Atlanta on Monday.

Ervin now finds himself with his fourth organization in the last six months. He opened last year with the Reds before being dropped from the roster in August and claimed by the Mariners, where he spent the rest of the campaign. He then spent a pair of months in the Cubs' organization over the winter before being waived and picked up by Atlanta. The constant moves align with Ervin's resume, as his career .247/.322/.406 line in 660 career plate appearances is good enough to deserve a bench spot but not good enough that any given team feels compelled to guarantee him a job. Whether or not he finally finds stability in Atlanta remains to be seen.