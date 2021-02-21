Ervin was designated for assignment Saturday, Gordon Wittenmyer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Ervin was claimed off waivers from Seattle in December, but the Cubs evidently no longer saw the need to keep him around after signing Jake Marisnick to be a bench outfielder. Ervin's career track record suggests that he'd make a fine bench outfielder himself, as he owns a career .247/.322/.406 line and can fill in at center field, but the fact that he hit just .149/.292/.189 in 89 trips to the plate last season may scare away some potential suitors.