Mariners' Phillip Ervin: Not starting Sunday
Ervin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Lauren Smith of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Ervin is 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts in his past seven games and won't start in the season finale. Braden Biship will bat eighth and start in right field Sunday.
