Detwiler picked up the save Sunday against the Brewers. He allowed zero runs on zero hits and zero walks while striking out two over one inning.

With a clean inning, Detwiler recorded his first save of the season. Skipper David Bell opted to use Alexis Diaz for the hold in the eighth and Hunter Strickland in the ninth, who proceeded to blow his fourth save and enabled Detwiler to come in for the save in the tenth. The Reds have followed a closer-by-committee approach this season, as Detwiler is now the ninth reliever to earn a save. Despite the save, Detwiler figures to be at best third in line for save opportunities to close out the season, even with Art Warren injured.