The Reds have selected Stafura with the 43rd overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Stafura, a 6-foot, 188-pound high school shortstop from New York, has been trending up this spring due to his prototypical size and tools for the position. He is smooth and always under control in the field and boasts elite athleticism and at least plus speed. A right-handed hitter with excellent bat speed, Safura projects to develop all-fields power in the 25-homer range. His hit tool is tougher to confidently project, as he has been very productive but hasn't faced great competition in the Northeast.