Gennett (illness) went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run Sunday in the Reds' 10-9 loss to the Rockies.

Gennett was withheld from the Reds' first two games of the weekend while battling the illness but the issue looks to be behind him after he logged eight innings in the field Sunday and turned in a productive day at the plate. He'll pick up a second straight start Monday in the Reds' series opener with the Cubs.