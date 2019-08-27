Gennett was released by the Giants on Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Gennett was dealt to San Francisco at the trade deadline, but he slashed .234/.254/.391 with two homers and six RBI over 21 games with his new club, leading to his release. Mauricio Dubon and Donovan Solano will see more time at the keystone following Tuesday's move.

