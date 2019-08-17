Gennett went 2-for-6 with a pair of runs scored in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings win over Arizona.

Gennett has taken over as the Giants' primary second baseman, even sticking in the lineup occasionally against southpaws with backup infielder Donovan Solano replacing the struggling Brandon Crawford more often. The 29-year-old is slashing .256/.283/.465 with three homers over 14 games since joining San Francisco.

More News
Our Latest Stories