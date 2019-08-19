Gennett went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 6-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Gennett was responsible for the only damage against Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly on the night, plating Mike Yastrzemski on a sixth-inning base hit. With a trio of two-hit games over the weekend, Gennett slash line now sits at .288/.309/.481 in his 16 games with the Giants since being acquired from the Reds on July 31.